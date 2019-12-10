|
|
HOOK
Gordon Trevor
'Bill'
of Spalding, formerly of Holbeach St Johns, passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Tuesday 26th November 2019, aged 86 years. Loving Husband of the late Elsie and a much loved Brother, Uncle and Friend. Funeral Service to take place at Broadstreet Methodist Chapel on Friday 10th January at 1.00pm following cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please and donations if desired will be towards Sue Ryder Hospice c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 10, 2019