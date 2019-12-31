|
|
LEE
Grace Edith
Passed peacefully away on her 98th birthday on Thursday 19th December 2019 in Ashwood Nursing home, Spalding. Devoted Wife of the late Dixie, beloved Mum to June, Ken and Lynne and a much loved Nan and Big Nanny. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 14th January at 2.00p.m. Family flowers only, donations to be shared between Great Ormond Street Hospital and Cancer Research c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 31, 2019