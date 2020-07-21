|
|
SUDDABY
Grace
passed away peacefully at her home in Spalding on Monday 22nd June 2020, aged 98. Grace was the wife and mother of Jack and John Suddaby who had passed away before her and is survived by her grandchildren Clare and Richard and a niece Gill and two nephews, Fred and Richard. Grace was a woman of great character and kindness, strong in faith and a member of the Methodist Church for much of her life and she was an active member of the WAAF during WW2. Donations to go to Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 21, 2020