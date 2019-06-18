|
|
BROOKS
Graham
Of Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne on Saturday 1st June 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Edna and a special friend and inspirational teacher to many. A Thanksgiving Service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Pinchbeck on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.00am. No flowers by request, donations for St. Mary's Church, Pinchbeck may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019