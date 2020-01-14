Home

Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Homes Ltd (Hethersett, Norwich)
Norton House, 17 Park Drive
Norwich, Norfolk NR9 3EN
01603 810022
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
14:30
St. Remigius' Church
Hethersett, Norfolk
View Map
formerly of Crowland. Passed away peacefully on 29th December 2019. Loving husband to Christine, dad to Katy and grandad to Oliver and Melissa. The funeral service will be held at St. Remigius' Church, Hethersett, Norfolk on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 2.30pm and afterwards at the Village Inn, Little Melton. Family flowers only please however donations to benefit the British Heart Foundation can be given online at www.ivanfisher.co.uk or sent c/o Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, Norton House, Park Drive, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3EN
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
