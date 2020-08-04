|
HOLLAND
Graham Edward
aged 60 years of Holbeach Drove. Suddenly but peacefully on 25th July 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital, with his family around him. Devoted son of the late Beryl and Ray Holland, much loved brother of Christine, Keith and Julie, dear brother-in-law of Paul, dearly loved uncle of Sam, Josh, Greg and Stephanie, a dear nephew, cousin and friend of many who will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Gedney Hill on Friday 14th August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Gedney Hill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'The Cancer Unit, Peterborough City Hospital' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 4, 2020