CHAPLIN
Greta Mary
of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully on 21st March 2020 aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Colin. Devoted mum of David and Michael. A dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 9th April at 2.30pm. Immediate family members only due to current restrictions. Memorial Service to be arranged later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (Alan Hudson Day Centre) at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 31, 2020