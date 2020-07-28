|
Passed away peacefully on 23rd July 2020 aged 93 years. Wife of the late Alec (Jack) Garn. Much loved Mum, Mother-In-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Service to take place at St Laurence Church, Surfleet, attended by immediate family only due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please. Donation cheques, if desired, made payable to Lady Fraiser Charity No 1, may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 28, 2020