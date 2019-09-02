|
Harry Scarborough
Of Spalding, peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 21st August 2019, aged 82 years. Father of Graham. Funeral Service to be held at the South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Thursday 5th September 2019, at 12 noon. All flowers welcome, but if desired, donations may be given to, and any cheques made payable to, Dementia UK. Please direct all enquiries regarding the service to Riverside Funeral Services, Bank House, 63 Double Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 2AA. Tel: 01775 722567.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019