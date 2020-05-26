|
KITCHEN Harry
On Sunday May 17th 2020, peacefully at the Norfolk Tapping House Hospice, Harry, aged 90 years, following a brief illness. Beloved husband to Audrey, father to Stephen, Jane, Teresa and Joseph, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Funeral Service private. Memorial Service to take place at a later date. Donations if desired in Harry's memory to be divided between Cancer Research UK and the Norfolk Tapping House Hospice may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the Memory Giving Link.
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 26, 2020