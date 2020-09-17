Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematoriumon
of Gosberton Risegate passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 4th September, 2020 aged 93 years. Beloved Husband of Jean, much loved Dad to Clive, loving Grandad to Adam, Nicky and Tom. Cherished Great Grandad to Matthew, Freddie and Tilly. Private funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematoriumon on 29th September, 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations towards Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020
