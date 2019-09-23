Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian BLOWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian BLOWER

Notice Condolences

Ian BLOWER Notice
BLOWER

Ian

Passed away peacefully at his home in West Pinchbeck on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 69 years. A loving partner, dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 4th October at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be shared between the Marie Curie Nurses and St Barnabas Hospice c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.