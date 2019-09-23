|
BLOWER
Ian
Passed away peacefully at his home in West Pinchbeck on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 69 years. A loving partner, dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 4th October at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be shared between the Marie Curie Nurses and St Barnabas Hospice c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019