Ian HOULDEN

Ian HOULDEN Notice
HOULDEN Ian aged 60 years, sadly passed away on Thursday 1st October 2020 after a long illness. He was a loving husband,

a devoted father to Robyn and Russell, a happy grandfather to Freddy and Penelope, he will be terribly missed.

Due to the Covid restrictions the funeral service will be a private cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research U.K. may be sent to J E Severs

Funeral Service Ltd, 26 Main Road, Little Hale, Sleaford, Lincs. NG34 9BA Tel: 01529 460339.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020
