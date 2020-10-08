|
|
HOULDEN Ian aged 60 years, sadly passed away on Thursday 1st October 2020 after a long illness. He was a loving husband,
a devoted father to Robyn and Russell, a happy grandfather to Freddy and Penelope, he will be terribly missed.
Due to the Covid restrictions the funeral service will be a private cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research U.K. may be sent to J E Severs
Funeral Service Ltd, 26 Main Road, Little Hale, Sleaford, Lincs. NG34 9BA Tel: 01529 460339.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020