ILLINGWORTH
Irene
of Gosberton passed away suddenly at her home on 11th February, 2020 aged 88 years. Wife of the late Robert and a loving Mum to Ian, Paul, Lois and Clive and Grandma to Jonathan, Stefan and Jenna. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Monday, 9th March, 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations towards Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 18, 2020