EARTH
Ivan Richard
Sadly passed away in the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge on Thursday 6th June 2019, aged 79 years. A much loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be towards the Peterborough City Special Baby Unit may be given at the service on c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019