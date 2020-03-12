Home

Jack EARLEY

Of Sutton Bridge passed away on 25th February 2020 aged 101 years. Beloved father of Peter and John, father-in-law of Diana and Linda, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service at St Matthews Church, Sutton Bridge on Friday 27th March at 10.30am. No flowers, donations to St Matthews Church and Rotary Club of East Elloe may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel 01406 422333.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 12, 2020
