Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surflee

Jack TINDELL

Jack TINDELL Notice
TINDELL

Jack Dennis

formerly of Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls, Spalding on Saturday 2nd November 2019, aged 95 years. A much loved husband of June. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 28th November at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Any enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019
