|
|
BURTON
Jacky
Passed away peacefully at her home in Spalding Common on Tuesday 17th September 2019, aged 77 years.
A much loved Mum to Kevin, Stewart, Vanessa and Rexine
and a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service to take place at
South Lincs Crematorium,
Surfleet on Tuesday 1st October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
will be shared between the
Marie Curie Nurse and
St Barnabas Hospice at Home
c/o J Willson
Funeral Directors,
40 Winsover Road,
Spalding, Lincs
Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019