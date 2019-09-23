Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacky BURTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacky BURTON

Notice Condolences

Jacky BURTON Notice
BURTON

Jacky

Passed away peacefully at her home in Spalding Common on Tuesday 17th September 2019, aged 77 years.

A much loved Mum to Kevin, Stewart, Vanessa and Rexine

and a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.

Funeral service to take place at

South Lincs Crematorium,

Surfleet on Tuesday 1st October at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only please

but donations if desired

will be shared between the

Marie Curie Nurse and

St Barnabas Hospice at Home

c/o J Willson

Funeral Directors,

40 Winsover Road,

Spalding, Lincs

Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.