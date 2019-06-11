Home

DIX
Jacqueline Grace
'Jacquie'
(nee Ashbee)
Of Moulton Seas End, passed away on Monday 3rd June 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum of Alex and Andrew, mother-in-law to Katy, grandmother to Milly and Taylor. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Holbeach Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2019
