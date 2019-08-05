Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline PITTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline PITTS

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline PITTS Notice
PITTS

Jacqueline (Jackie)

Passed away suddenly at her home in Quadring on Saturday 27th July 2019, aged 72 years. Loving wife of the late Barry and a much loved mum to Dawn and Del. Funeral Service to take place at St Margaret's Church, Quadring on Thursday 15th August at 11.00am to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please and donations towards the Parkinson's Disease Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.