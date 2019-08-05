|
|
PITTS
Jacqueline (Jackie)
Passed away suddenly at her home in Quadring on Saturday 27th July 2019, aged 72 years. Loving wife of the late Barry and a much loved mum to Dawn and Del. Funeral Service to take place at St Margaret's Church, Quadring on Thursday 15th August at 11.00am to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet. Family flowers only please and donations towards the Parkinson's Disease Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019