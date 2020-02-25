|
|
CARNELL
James (Jim)
peacefully passed away after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Friday 14th February 2020 aged 92 years. Greatly missed Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Friend. Funeral service to be held at St Matthews Church, Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired Donations may be given to, and any cheques made payable to, Nene Lodge Retirement Home or West Newton Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, at the service or C/O, Riverside Funeral Services, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 9UA. Tel. 01406 259503.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020