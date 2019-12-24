Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00
St Laurence Church
Surfleet
View Map
James DOBNEY

James DOBNEY Notice
DOBNEY

James Allen 'Allen'

of Surfleet. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019

aged 84 years. Sadly missed by all the family Funeral Service to take place at St Laurence Church, Surfleet on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to be divided between

Gosberton Medical Centre and St Laurence Church may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services

10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019
