DOBNEY
James Allen 'Allen'
of Surfleet. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019
aged 84 years. Sadly missed by all the family Funeral Service to take place at St Laurence Church, Surfleet on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to be divided between
Gosberton Medical Centre and St Laurence Church may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services
10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019