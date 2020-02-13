Home

POWERED BY

James GILES

Notice Condolences

James GILES Notice
GILES

James (Jim)

Of Spalding / Holbeach passed away peacefully in Beech Lodge Nursing Home on Wednesday 29th January 2020, aged 90 years. A much loved dad to Beverley, father in law to Alan and a dear grandad to Aaron, Aimee and Charlene. The Funeral Service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations preferred for The Lincs. & Notts. Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services Church Street, Holbeach, PE12 7LL. Tel. 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -