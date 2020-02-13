|
GILES
James (Jim)
Of Spalding / Holbeach passed away peacefully in Beech Lodge Nursing Home on Wednesday 29th January 2020, aged 90 years. A much loved dad to Beverley, father in law to Alan and a dear grandad to Aaron, Aimee and Charlene. The Funeral Service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations preferred for The Lincs. & Notts. Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services Church Street, Holbeach, PE12 7LL. Tel. 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020