LE SAGE

James Stephen

Passed away suddenly on the 14th September 2020 aged 43 years after a long and difficult illness. Much loved son of Chris and Steve and cherished brother to Joanne and Steve. Devoted Uncle to Emelia and Harry. Private funeral arrangements at South Lincs Crematorium are to be arranged. Family flowers only please. If wished donations shared between The Brain Tumour Charity and Addaction and may be sent to J. Wilson funeral directors, Winsover Road, Spalding.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 22, 2020
