MAYES
James (Jim)
Formerly of Holbeach, of Spalding passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th September 2020 aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Una, a dearly loved dad of Deborah and Clive, father in law to Paul and Jakki. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations preferred for British Heart Foundation may be donated via the website jamesmayes.muchloved.com or sent by cheque to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 13, 2020