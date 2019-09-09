|
|
MAYOSS
James Richard
Of Moulton passed away on Monday 2nd September 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Doris, much loved father of the late Anne, grandad to Ellen and Rachelle, great-grandad to Niki and Bethany and great-great-grandad to Theo and Archie. Funeral service at All Saints Church Moulton on Monday 23rd September at 11.00am, followed by family service at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Ovarian Cancer Action may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 9, 2019