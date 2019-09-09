Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Moulton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James MAYOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James MAYOSS

Notice Condolences

James MAYOSS Notice
MAYOSS

James Richard

Of Moulton passed away on Monday 2nd September 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Doris, much loved father of the late Anne, grandad to Ellen and Rachelle, great-grandad to Niki and Bethany and great-great-grandad to Theo and Archie. Funeral service at All Saints Church Moulton on Monday 23rd September at 11.00am, followed by family service at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Ovarian Cancer Action may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.