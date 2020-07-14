|
STEPHENSON James 'Jim'
Unexpectedly passed away, on the 6th July, 2020, at his home, aged 80 years, of Fairgreen, Middleton. A much loved husband of the late Monica and a dearly loved father of Philip. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to many. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 3rd August, 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 14, 2020