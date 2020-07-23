|
|
PARKIN
Jamie (Fluff)
of Crowland, suddenly and tragically passed away on 13th July 2020, aged 52 years. A devoted father to his five children Freya, Ollie, Freddie, Archie and Alfie, our hearts are with them. Also a loving son, brother, nephew and a very dear friend to many. Jamie will be sadly missed by everybody that knew him. The funeral service takes place at Crowland Abbey on 14th August 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, in Jamie's memory may be made to Crowland Abbey Fund www.crowlandabbey.org.uk
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 23, 2020