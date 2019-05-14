Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Jane Elizabeth HARRIS

Jane Elizabeth HARRIS Notice
Of Moulton Marsh, passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th April 2019 aged 53 years. Much loved wife of Norman. Dearly loved mother and nanny. Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 12.00noon, followed by a Memorial Service at All Saints Church Fosdyke at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for All Saints Church Fosdyke may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019
