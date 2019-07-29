|
Jean Mary Peace
Of Sutton Bridge. Passed away on Saturday 13th July 2019 aged 92 years. Wife of the late Denny, dearly loved mother of Tony & Linda and the late Zandra & Adrian. Mother-in-law of Heather & Peter. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desiredfor the may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 29, 2019