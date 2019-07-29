Home

JANE PEACE

JANE PEACE Notice
Jean Mary Peace

Of Sutton Bridge. Passed away on Saturday 13th July 2019 aged 92 years. Wife of the late Denny, dearly loved mother of Tony & Linda and the late Zandra & Adrian. Mother-in-law of Heather & Peter. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desiredfor the may be given at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 29, 2019
