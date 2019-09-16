Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
HONE

Janet Margaret

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Saturday 17th August 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Sue. A dearly loved sister-in-law and cousin and a dear friend to Sheila Lomas and many others who knew her, including Poppy the cat. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Friday 4th October at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations preferred for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019
