REED
Janet
(nee Butler)
Passed away in Holbeach Hospital on the 4th March 2020 aged 82 years. Loving Mum of Dawn, mum-in-law to Clive. Gran to Tony, Annie and Andrew, beloved Great Gran. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 3rd April at 2.00pm. Family request
no flowers please, donations if desired for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 17, 2020