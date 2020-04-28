|
|
ROBERTS
Janet Elizabeth
of Spalding, formerly of Gosberton. Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital on the 17th April, aged 87 years. Widow to Thomas. Much loved Mum, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandma. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations for the NHS Covid 19 to be sent via bank transfer to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 28, 2020