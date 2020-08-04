Home

FLEMING

Janice Mary

sadly passed away on Thursday, 23rd July, 2020 aged 71 years. Loving Wife to Peter, Mother to Stephen and Jason and Nanny to Jamie, Michael and Grace. Private funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday, 11th August at 3.00pm. The family requests family flowers only. Donations in lieu would be appreciated to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 4, 2020
