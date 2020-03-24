|
|
BROWN
Jean Elizabeth
Passed away suddenly on 8th March aged 86 years, just after recovering from a short illness. Jean will be sadly missed by her son Steve and daughter Jackie, their partners and family, her friends in the Holbeach area and colleagues from Cambridge Safety who she assisted right up until her death. The funeral service will take place at 11am on the 17th April at Peterborough Crematorium. Flowers welcome or donations can be made at the service to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. For those concerned about the Corona virus we will be spacing out seating and taking all steps to ensure everyone is safe. Any further enquires please contact Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel 01406 422333.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 24, 2020