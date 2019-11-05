|
CROWSON
Jean
Aged 93 years of Parson Drove. Peacefully on 26th October 2019 at her home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie (Snowy), devoted mum of Mary, Jeffery and Susan, a dear mother-in-law, much loved nan and great nan. A funeral service will be held at Southea Church, Parson Drove on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.30 am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Arthur Rank Hospice at Home - Fenland Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200. Family request BRIGHT ATTIRE if possible please. Thank you.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019