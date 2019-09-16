|
HALL Jean
Passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 88 years. Devoted wife to the late Derek, loving mum to Suzanne and sister to Anne. Funeral Service to take place at St Laurence Church, Surfleet on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 2.00pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to go to Cancer Research c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019