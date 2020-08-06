|
|
HAYES
Jean
(née Mepham)
passed away suddenly at home on 22nd July 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Warrant Officer 2 S. "Pip" Hayes (RAF).
Mum to Bruce, Sandy, Andrew and Philip. Mum-in-law to Stan, Hilary and Tracy, Nan to 5 Grandchildren, Nanny to 7 Great-Grandchildren and also Sister to John.
Funeral Service to be held at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet.
Private family cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation, which can be given at the service or sent c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding.
Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 6, 2020