Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
13:00
St Marys Church
10 New Road
Spalding
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean NICHOLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean NICHOLSON

Notice Condolences

Jean NICHOLSON Notice
NICHOLSON

Jean

Of Spalding. Passed away unexpectedly in Papworth Hospital on Sunday 8th March 2020 Aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mum of James and devoted Granny. Funeral service at St Marys Church, Whaplode on Wednesday 1st April at 1.00pm followed by Committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. A memorial service will also be held in November. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation, may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ Tel. 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -