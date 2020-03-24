|
NICHOLSON
Jean
Of Spalding. Passed away unexpectedly in Papworth Hospital on Sunday 8th March 2020 Aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mum of James and devoted Granny. Funeral service at St Marys Church, Whaplode on Wednesday 1st April at 1.00pm followed by Committal at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. A memorial service will also be held in November. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation, may be given at the service or sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ Tel. 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 24, 2020