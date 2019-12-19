|
PECK
Jean Lilian
Of Lutton passed away peacefully on 10th December 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Geoffrey, mum to Jeremy, grandma to Richard, Alexander and Jonquil and great grandma to Ellis. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations preferred to St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, PE12 9BN. Tel. 01406 363648.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019