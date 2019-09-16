|
|
SEYMOUR
Jean Margaret
Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at Abbeygate Rest Home on Friday 30th August 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, much loved mum to Irene and Diana, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, auntie and friend. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Friday 27th September 2019 at 1.00pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be shared between Holbeach Church and Abbeygate Comfort Fund may be given at the service or sent to Morris & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019