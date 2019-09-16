Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Holbeach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean SEYMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean SEYMOUR

Notice Condolences

Jean SEYMOUR Notice
SEYMOUR

Jean Margaret

Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at Abbeygate Rest Home on Friday 30th August 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice, much loved mum to Irene and Diana, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, auntie and friend. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Friday 27th September 2019 at 1.00pm followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be shared between Holbeach Church and Abbeygate Comfort Fund may be given at the service or sent to Morris & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.