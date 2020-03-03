Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
15:00
South Lincs Crematorium

Jean WHITE

Notice Condolences

Jean WHITE Notice
WHITE

Jean Winifred

of Holbeach passed away peacefully at Abbeygate Retirement Home on 23rd February 2020 aged 90 years. Ever loving wife of the late Mervyn. Much loved aunt of Barry and Pat Sturgess and family, and Kelley and Tony Briggs and family. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel. 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -