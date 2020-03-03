|
WHITE
Jean Winifred
of Holbeach passed away peacefully at Abbeygate Retirement Home on 23rd February 2020 aged 90 years. Ever loving wife of the late Mervyn. Much loved aunt of Barry and Pat Sturgess and family, and Kelley and Tony Briggs and family. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel. 01406 425225
