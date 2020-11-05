Home

A Coley & Son Funeral Directors
Quaker House
Crowland, Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE6 0EE
01733 211968
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
14:00
Crowland Abbey
Jean WYLES

Jean WYLES Notice
WYLES

Jean of Crowland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20th October, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, dear mother of David and Paul, dear mother-in-law of Pat and a loving grandma of Kevin, Leanne, Bethany, Hannah and Thomas. Funeral Service at Crowland Abbey on Wednesday 11th November at 2.00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall. A cause close to the family's heart. Enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE. Tel: 01733 211968
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2020
