ROBERTS
Jeff of Crowland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 31st March, aged 72 years. Adored Husband of Heather and a wonderful Father to Matthew. A special Brother, Son-in-Law, Brother-in-Law and Uncle who will be sadly missed by the whole of his family. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 16th April at 2.00pm for immediate family attendees only, owing to the present situation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK may be left at the service, or sent to A. Coley & Son on behalf of the family. Enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE. Tel: 01733 211968.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 7, 2020