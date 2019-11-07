|
|
ABEL
Jill
Of Sutton Bridge passed away peacefully on 3rd November 2019 aged 78 years. Wife of the late Reg, loving Mum, Nan & Great Grandma. Funeral service at St Matthews Church Sutton Bridge on Monday 25th November at 11.00am followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn at 12.15pm. Family flowers only donations preferred to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BNTel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019