Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00
St Matthews Church Sutton Bridge
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill ABEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill ABEL

Notice Condolences

Jill ABEL Notice
ABEL

Jill

Of Sutton Bridge passed away peacefully on 3rd November 2019 aged 78 years. Wife of the late Reg, loving Mum, Nan & Great Grandma. Funeral service at St Matthews Church Sutton Bridge on Monday 25th November at 11.00am followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn at 12.15pm. Family flowers only donations preferred to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BNTel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -