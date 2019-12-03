|
CHAPMAN Joan Florence Yvonne
Formelry of Whaplode St. Catherines slipped peacefullly away on 18th November 2019 at Meadows Edge Care Home aged 86 years. Wife of the late Dick, mother to Caryl, Maxine and Mark. Cremation service at Boston Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street Holbeach Spalding Lincolnshire PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 25225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019