Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00
St Johns Church
Spalding
Joan MELLING

Joan MELLING Notice
MELLING

Joan Thirza

Formerly of the St Johns Ambulance, Spalding. Passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Nursing Home, Spalding, on Sunday 9th February 2020, aged 90 years. Funeral service to take place at St Johns Church, Spalding on Friday 13th March at 11.00am to be followed by cremation at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please and donations if desired will be towards the Spalding all Service Unit, St Johns Ambulance c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel. 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020
