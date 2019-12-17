Home

of Long Sutton passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019 aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Harold Osborne and dear mother of Stephen. Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Long Sutton, on Monday 30th December at 10.15am followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to QEKHL Charitable Fund (for Macmillan Nurses) at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 17, 2019
