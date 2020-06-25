Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Joan PULLING

Joan PULLING Notice
PULLING

Joan Margaret

passed away peacefully in Tanglewood, Spalding on Wednesday 10th June 2020, aged 88 years. Devoted Wife to Trevor, loving Mum to Kay, Jonathan and Emma. Also Grandmother to Thomas, Samuel and Annabel and Great-Grandmother to Finnley. Private family funeral to take place at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Parkinson's c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 25, 2020
