|
|
TIMPSON
Joan
Aged 79 years of Shepeau Stow. Peacefully on 29th August 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Beloved wife of Ray, dear sister of Betty and Nancy, much loved sister-in-law and aunty. A funeral service will be held at Whaplode Drove Church, on Monday 14 th September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in Moulton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'The Cancer Research UK' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 8, 2020