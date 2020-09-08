Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
11:00
Whaplode Drove Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan TIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan TIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Joan TIMPSON Notice
TIMPSON

Joan

Aged 79 years of Shepeau Stow. Peacefully on 29th August 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Beloved wife of Ray, dear sister of Betty and Nancy, much loved sister-in-law and aunty. A funeral service will be held at Whaplode Drove Church, on Monday 14 th September 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment in Moulton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'The Cancer Research UK' may be given at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -